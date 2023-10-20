The Prince of Egypt musical in cinemas – watch a performance of “Through Heaven’s Eyes”

You can never see with your eyes on earth…

Exclusive: Watch the musical number “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from the cinematic release of The Prince of Egypt.

Performed by Clive Rowe as Jethro alongside the West End company, the show was recorded live at the Dominion Theatre and was released in selected cinemas across the UK and internationally from yesterday.

The epic tale, featuring the anthemic “When You Believe”, follows two brothers separated at birth but brought back together by providence. Based on the DreamWorks animated classic, the London stage show was first seen in 2020, before its run was halted by the pandemic. It then returned in 2021 after lockdowns subsided, and was recorded in late 2021.

The capture is directed by Brett Sullivan and produced by Dione Orrom.

Find out more about the show here and watch the video below:

