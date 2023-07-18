The Pillowman starring Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton – take a look behind-the-scenes

Exclusive: Check out these backstage shots from the current West End revival of The Pillowman.

Martin McDonagh’s thriller, which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play in 2004, tells the story of a writer, Katurian, who is interrogated by police about the content of her short stories, which bear similarities to a spate of local murders.

Appearing are WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lily Allen, who takes on the role of Katurian (marking the first time the role has been played by a woman) and Steve Pemberton as Tupolski. Also in the cast are Paul Kaye (Ariel) and Matthew Tennyson (Michal).

The company is completed by Rebecca Lee (Mother and understudy Katurian), Daniel Millar (Father and understudy Ariel and Tupolski) Carlotta Di Gregori (understudy Mother) and David Angland (Blind Man and understudy Michal and Father). The role of Child 1 is shared by Ruby Siddle, MadelynneMills and Sophia Cullingford, and the role of Child 2 is shared by Lexi Anna Scott, Darcy Crosbyand Lillie Stocker.

McDonagh is one of the most celebrated contemporary playwrights, with other works including The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Banshees of Inisherin and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The Pillowman’s West End premiere is directed by Matthew Dunster. Anna Fleischle is responsible for the set and costume design, Neil Austin for the lighting design, Ian Dickinson for Autograph for sound design, and Amy Ball for the casting. Also on the creative team are video designer Dick Straker, fight director RC Annie, movement director Chi-San Howard, associate director Isabel Marr and associate designer Liam Bunster.

The production continues at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre until 2 September 2023, with tickets on sale below.