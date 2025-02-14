The Parent Agency musical – in rehearsals with David Baddiel and Dan Gillespie-Sells

Have a look inside the rehearsal room for the new musical adaptation of David Baddiel’s best-selling book The Parent Agency ahead of its first performance!

The production, which is set to premiere at Storyhouse Chester this weekend, has a book and lyrics by Baddiel and music and additional lyrics by Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). It is directed by Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)).

Produced by John Berry and Anthony Lilley of Scenario Two and Suzie Henderson and Helen Redcliffe of Storyhouse, The Parent Agency follows 11-year-old Barry Bennett, who wishes for new parents after growing tired of his own. Barry’s wish transports him to an alternate universe, “Youngdon” in the “United Kid-dom,” where children can select their ideal parents with the help of the Parent Agency.

The production marks the tenth anniversary of Baddiel’s book, which has sold over 355,000 copies worldwide and been translated into 30 languages. Originally released in 2014, The Parent Agency went on to win the Laugh Out Loud Award.

The cast is led by Max Bispham (Mrs Doubtfire), Osian Salter (The Osmonds), Eli Sowden-Mehta (Wonka) and Louis Wilkins (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), sharing the role of Barry, alongside Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Susan and Rakesh Boury (Matilda) as Geoff.

Completing the company are Kazmin Borrer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Elliot Broadfoot (Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!), Natasha Cayabyab (Shrek the Musical), Dylan Collymore (Shrek the Musical), Sarah McFarlane (Six), Joshian Angelo Omaña (Why Am I So Single?), Alan Vicary (Girl from the North Country), Ralph Birthwell (Life of Pi), Althea Burey (The Gruffalo), Elliot Copeland (Becoming Nancy), Jessica Daugirda (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Sophia Lewis (Around the World in 80 Days) and Robbie Scott (Sunshine on Leith).

The casting director is Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting, with children casting by Amy Beadel for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The creative team also includes choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, costume designer Sarah Mercadé, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, assistant director Francesca Hsieh. music Supervisor Nick Finlow, music director Ellen Campbell, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, associate sound designer Richard Jones, and wig, hair and make-up designer Craig Forrest-Thomas.

The Parent Agency will run from Saturday 15 February until Sunday 2 March 2025, ahead of a planned national tour and London run.