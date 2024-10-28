The Parent Agency to be adapted into a musical with tunes by Dan Gillespie Sells

A new musical adaptation of David Baddiel’s best-selling book The Parent Agency will premiere at Storyhouse Chester in February.

The production, with book and lyrics by Baddiel and music and additional lyrics by Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), is directed by Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)).

Produced by John Berry and Anthony Lilley of Scenario Two, The Parent Agency follows 11-year-old Barry Bennett, who wishes for new parents after growing tired of his own. Barry’s wish transports him to an alternate universe, “Youngdon” in the “United Kid-dom,” where children can select their ideal parents with the help of the Parent Agency.

The production marks the tenth anniversary of Baddiel’s book, which has sold over 355,000 copies worldwide and been translated into 30 languages. Originally released in 2014, The Parent Agency went on to win the Laugh Out Loud Award.

The creative team also includes choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (Six, Dear Evan Hansen), costume designer Sarah Mercadé (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Spongebob Musical), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Bonnie and Clyde), and assistant director Francesca Hsieh (Vanya). Casting is by Jill Green and Amy Beadel.

The show will run from Saturday 15 February until Sunday 2 March 2025.