The Ocean at the End of the Lane to return to the West End

The five-star adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novel will be back in London!

Exclusive: The five-star stage version of Neil Gaiman’s hit fantasy novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane will be back in the West End this autumn.

Adapted by Joel Horwood and directed by Katy Rudd, the piece was first seen at the National Theatre in late 2019, before an initial West End run in late 2021 at the Duke of York’s Theatre – which extended twice. A 39-week tour commenced at the Lowry in Salford last festive season, with that production continuining to visit locations across the UK. The show will now play a strictly limited seven-week season at the Noël Coward Theatre from 11 October to 25 November 2023.

Gaiman said today: “Ten years since my novel was first published The Ocean at the End of the Lane won lots of awards and people loved it, then the National Theatre turned it into the most amazing play. I am thrilled, overjoyed and absolutely delighted that this glorious adaptation of my book is going to be returning to the West End on St Martin’s Lane. It makes audiences laugh and cry and wonder. If you wanted to see it, now is your chance.”

The piece has twice received five stars reviews from WhatsOnStage, first at the National and again on tour. It also received four nominations at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2022, including for Best New Play.

The National Theatre’s director Rufus Norris added: “Audiences across the UK and Ireland have been immensely enjoying this beautiful story from Neil Gaiman’s incredible imagination for the last seven months. We are so pleased that this magical production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, first created by Joel Horwood, Katy Rudd and their formidable creative team for our Dorfman Theatre, continues its wonderful journey, delighting audiences of all ages.”

The full tour cast will transfer for the West End run. They are composed of Charlie Brooks (Ursula), Daniel Cornish (alternate Boy), Trevor Fox (Dad), Emma-Jane Goodwin (understudy), Paolo Guidi (ensemble), Millie Hikasa (Lettie Hempstock), Lewis Howard (understudy), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Ginnie Hempstock), Jasmeen James (understudy), Ronnie Lee (ensemble), Aimee McGoldrick (ensemble), Laurie Ogden (Sis), Keir Ogilvy (Boy), Domonic Ramsden (ensemble), Joe Rawlinson-Hunt (understudy), Risha Silvera (understudy) and Finty Williams (Old Mrs Hempstock).

The award-winning creative team includes set designer Fly Davis, costume and puppet designer Samuel Wyer, movement director Steven Hoggett, composer Jherek Bischoff, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions director and designer Jamie Harrison, puppetry director Finn Caldwell and casting director Naomi Downham.

The associate creative team includes associate director Sophie Dillon Moniram, associate set designer Tim Blazdell, associate movement director Jess Williams, associate lighting designers Rob Casey (for Ammonite) and Tom Turner, associate sound designer Chris Reid, associate magic and illusions director John Bulleid and associate puppetry director Gareth Aled.

Tickets for the show go on sale on 7 June 2023.