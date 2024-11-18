The Mousetrap announces new West End cast

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced new casting for the West End production, alongside a new director.

The iconic murder mystery, officially the longest-running play in the world, is set to welcome new company members from today, 18 November 2024.

Appearing will be Lara Lemon (Witness for the Prosecution) as Mollie Ralston, Harry Bradley (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Giles Ralston, Richard Leeming (The Haunting) as Christopher Wren, Rekha John-Cheriyan The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) as Mrs Boyle, Owen Oakeshott (Land of the Free) as Major Metcalf, Grace Darling (Queen) as Miss Casewell, Alasdair Buchan (Accolade) as Mr Paravicini, and Daniel Rainford (Laughing Boy) as Detective Sgt Trotter.

Additional members of the company include Liv Koplick, Clive Marlowe, Richard Parnwell, Ben Riddle, and Cathryn Sherman who will understudy various roles.

Philip Franks directs, while Denise Silvey continues in the role of artistic director. The Mousetrap is produced by Brian Fenty.

The Mousetrap premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 ahead of a UK tour. It subsequently opened in the West End where it has been running ever since. The play is also currently being staged across the country for a 70th anniversary tour.

