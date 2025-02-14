The most romantic musical theatre numbers

Can you feel the love tonight? We certainly can!

As it’s Valentine’s Day, we asked you, our readers, what your favourite romantic show tunes are.

It’s fair to say you loved the following tracks, as they were the most commented across our social media!

“One Second and a Million Miles” – The Bridges of Madison County

Almost the entire score was mentioned when discussing romantic numbers, but we’ve selected “One Second and a Million Miles” from Jason Robert Brown’s sweeping drama.

“If I Loved You” – Carousel

The hesitancy and excitement of new love carry the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical through its dips and peaks.

“If Ever I Would Leave You” – Camelot

It’s one of the most beloved ballads from the Lerner-Loewe musical for a reason, not only for a season!

“Only Us” – Dear Evan Hansen

While it may not be under the most romantic of circumstances, you can’t deny the melancholic romanticism between Evan and Zoe.

“Do You Love Me?” – Fiddler on the Roof

You don’t need to ask us, we’ll love this number, a realistic duet between husband and wife Teyve and Golde, for over 25 years!

“All I’ve Ever Known” – Hadestown

Anaïs Mitchell has penned a number for Eurydice and Orpheus that is so romantic, that it’s a stab to the heart every time we remember it’s a tragedy.

“Say It Somehow” – The Light in the Piazza

The act one closer sees Clara and Fabrizio trying to put their emotions into words. Use it on your crush.

“Suddenly, Seymour” – Little Shop of Horrors

That realisation that the person for you has been by your side the whole time! We adore seeing Seymour and Audrey’s love grow throughout the number.

“Come What May” – Moulin Rouge!

The theme tune to the Baz Luhrmann film about forbidden love, and the following stage adaptation, needs little to no introduction!

“On The Street Where You Live” – My Fair Lady This bright, breezy number captures the essence of a lovestruck youngster. “Something To Believe In” – Newsies This hopeful number between Katherine and Jack shows the power of meeting somebody by chance, at exactly the right time. “People Will Say We’re In Love” – Oklahoma! The number runs through the giveaway signs of love, as Laurey and Curly ask each other to hide it – but we all know what happens at the end! “Falling Slowly” – Once The indie number is soft, and gentle, but absolutely stirring – especially when performed by such voices as Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato! “Loving You” – Passion Loving this Sondheim number is not a choice, it’s who I am. “All I Ask of You” – The Phantom of the Opera It isn’t just the tune – a declaration of love between Christine Daaé and Raoul de Chagny – that is romantic, or the building crescendo – it’s also set on the rooftop of the Paris Opera House! “I’ll Cover You – Reprise” – Rent Following Angel’s death, Collins reprises the number the couple sang when they first met. It’s heartbreaking. “Some Enchanted Evening” – South Pacific Another Rodgers and Hammerstein number makes the list! The operatic ballad sees Emile de Becque experiencing love at first sight. “You Matter to Me” – Waitress While Jenna and Dr Pomatter’s meet-cute wasn’t the most conventional, we can’t help but adore their relationship, simple and plain.

“One Hand, One Heart” – West Side Story

A large majority of this list could’ve come from the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical, but we’ve landed on “One Hand, One Heart” – which is sung by Maria and Tony as they pledge their love for each other.