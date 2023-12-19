The Merchant of Venice 1936 to transfer to the West End

The show will open at the Criterion Theatre in February

The Merchant of Venice 1936 will transfer to the West End in early 2024.

Led by Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock, this new vision for Shakespeare’s play places the action in 1930s east London, against a backdrop of rising fascism across Europe and on these shores – through the likes of Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists.

Oberman and Brigid Larmour’s reimagining opened at Watford Palace Theatre earlier this year, and has toured to a number of venues across the UK.

Joining Oberman in the show are Raymond Coulthard (Emmerdale) in the roles of Antonio and Arragon, Hannah Morrish (Antony and Cleopatra) as Portia, Gavin Fowler (Henry V) as Bassanio, Jessica Dennis (The Habit of Art) as Mary and Nerissa, Grainne Dromgoole (Romeo and Juliet) as Jessica, Xavier Starr (The Mechanicals Presents…) as Gratiano, Alex Zur (Hamlet) as Yuval/The Duke/Balthasar/Blackshirt (member of the British Union of Fascists), and Nancy Farino (Masters of the Air) as Stefania/Blackshirt (member of the British Union of Fascists) .

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as a “bold and lucid interpretation.” The piece was nominated for Best Play Revival at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The show is designed by Liz Cooke, with lighting by Rory Beaton, sound by Sarah Weltman and composition by Erran Baron Cohen. Annabel Arden and Richard Katz are the artistic associates, Matt Ledbury is the production manager and Greta Zabulyte is the video editor. Further creative team and cast members are to be revealed by the production.

The piece will play at the Criterion Theatre from 15 February to 23 March.