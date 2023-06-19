The Mackintosh Foundation announces Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme

13 venues across the UK are participating in the new scheme

Details have been revealed for the Mackintosh Foundation’s inaugural Regional Theatre Technical Apprenticeship Programme.

The new scheme, launched in association with 13 venues across the United Kingdom, aims to offer young people a stepping-stone into a career as a technical theatre professional and minimise the current industry-wide shortage of practitioners.

Cameron Mackintosh commented: “I started my career sweeping the stage of the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and have worked in nearly every department in the Theatre from backstage to marketing – except the wardrobe, as my sewing wasn’t good enough! Learning how all the elements of a show are put together has been key to my long career as a producer.”

Applicants wishing to apply for an apprenticeship can do so via their relevant venue’s website. They must be over the age of 18 and ideally possess some basic theatrical awareness and computer skills. Those from marginalised groups and those with protected characteristics are also encouraged to apply.

The full-time placements will commence in autumn of this year and will range from 18 to 24 months, depending on the discipline.

The theatrical institutions taking part and the respective roles on offer include Birmingham Hippodrome (creative venue apprentice), Bristol Old Vic Theatre (workshop theatre trainee), Chichester Festival Theatre (production management apprentice), Curve Leicester (creative venue apprentice), Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre (creative venue apprentice – lighting), Leeds Playhouse (costume making trainee), Lyric Theatre Belfast (production management apprentice), Northern Stage (creative venue apprentice – video and sound), Nottingham Playhouse (creative venue apprentice), Royal Shakespeare Company (wigs, hair and makeup trainee), Sheffield Theatres (creative venue apprentice), Theatr Clwyd (costume making trainee) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (production management apprentice).

