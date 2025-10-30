The London Palladium pantomime Sleeping Beauty announces further casting

Further casting has been confirmed for this year’s pantomime at The London Palladium.

Ten years since the annual tradition was revived at the iconic venue, this year’s title is Sleeping Beauty.

Last year’s Robin Hood, starring Jane McDonald and Julian Clary, set records for the highest daily, weekly, and season-wide gross sales.

As already revealed, Catherine Tate will star as the baddie, Carrabosse, alongside Julian Clary, who returns as King Julian. They’ll be joined by a variety of West End and panto favourites, including Paul Zerdin as The Great Zerdini, Nigel Havers as Keeper of the Privy and Rob Madge as The Diva of Dreams.

Jon Culshaw will play King Julian’s private detective, while Emily Lane will play Princess Beauty with Amonik Melaco taking on the role of the Prince, having appeared in last year’s show.

The ensemble for this year’s pantomime is made up of Tonto Appiah, Courtenay Brady, Keely Chamberlain, Danny Coburn, Katie Dunsden, Demmileigh Foster, Charlie Goddard, Lowri Hamilton, Ruby Hood, Emma Hunter, Ediz Ibrahim, Claudia Lilly, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Grant Thresh, and Frankie Wright.

Michael Harrison’s production has set designs by Mark Walters and costume designs by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman created especially for The London Palladium, choreography by Karen Bruce, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Matt Peploe and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Sleeping Beauty will play for five weeks over the festive period from 6 December 2025 to 11 January 2026.