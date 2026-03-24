The Lion King announces new West End cast

Posi Morakinyo and Asha Parker-Wallace will take over the roles of Simba and Nala in the London production of The Lion King from Tuesday 5 May 2026.

The pair have recently appeared together in the Almeida Theatre’s production of American Psycho, with Morakinyo saying today: “It’s an honour to be taking on the role of Simba in The Lion King. I’m excited to start this new adventure and be a part of this iconic show, sharing the stage with Asha once again.”

WhatsOnStage Awards nominee Parker-Wallace added: “It’s been so much fun working with Posi over the past few months. Now, playing the iconic roles of Simba and Nala on stage together at the Lyceum Theatre is a dream.”

New cast members joining the company include Stuart Neal as Timon, Michael Jeremiah as Banzai and Simone Robinson as Sarabi, alongside ensemble members Raul Reinoso, Steve Cornwall, Gabrielle de Souza, Lindokuhle Thabede, Marcellus Whyte and Shayna McPherson.

Directed by Julie Taymor, the stage adaptation of The Lion King opened on Broadway in 1997 before transferring to London in 1999, where it continues to run at the Lyceum Theatre.

The musical features a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional material by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Taymor.