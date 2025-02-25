The King and Queen pay a visit to The Play That Goes Wrong

A royal face at a royally good farce!
King Charles and Queen consort Camilla made a surprise visit to the Duchess Theatre tonight to watch The Play That Goes Wrong, the long-running West End comedy by Mischief Theatre.
Now in its tenth year, The Play That Goes Wrong is a slapstick farce following an amateur dramatics company attempting to stage a murder mystery, only for everything to unravel in increasingly disastrous ways. The production has been seen across the globe, with long-running tours playing concurrently with the West End season.
Mischief said in a statement: “We were ROYALLY excited to welcome His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen to The Play That Goes Wrong tonight! Thanks for coming – the crowning moment in Cornley’s reign at the Duchess!”
The visit comes a matter of days after leading stage talent paid a visit to Buckingham Palace for a special presentation event, spearheaded by the National Theatre.
The Play That Goes Wrong continues at the Duchess Theatre.
Much Ado About Nothing is bringing the heart (and the bangers) to Drury Lane!