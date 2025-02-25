The King and Queen pay a visit to The Play That Goes Wrong

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla made a surprise visit to the Duchess Theatre tonight to watch The Play That Goes Wrong, the long-running West End comedy by Mischief Theatre.

Now in its tenth year, The Play That Goes Wrong is a slapstick farce following an amateur dramatics company attempting to stage a murder mystery, only for everything to unravel in increasingly disastrous ways. The production has been seen across the globe, with long-running tours playing concurrently with the West End season.

Mischief said in a statement: “We were ROYALLY excited to welcome His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen to The Play That Goes Wrong tonight! Thanks for coming – the crowning moment in Cornley’s reign at the Duchess!”

The visit comes a matter of days after leading stage talent paid a visit to Buckingham Palace for a special presentation event, spearheaded by the National Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong continues at the Duchess Theatre.