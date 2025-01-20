The Girl on the Train tour with Giovanna Fletcher – photos released

The performer, author and podcaster returns to the stage!

The Girl on the Train is back for a new UK tour!

Based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel, the show tells the story of Rachel Watson, who escapes her own life by observing a seemingly perfect couple from her train window. When the woman she watches disappears, Rachel becomes a witness and a suspect in a mystery full of unexpected revelations. The novel, an international sensation with over 20 million copies sold, inspired a film starring Emily Blunt.

Giovanna Fletcher (Wish You Were Dead) leads the first leg of the tour as Rachel. Later, the role will be played by Laura Whitmore (2:22 A Ghost Story) and then Louisa Lytton (2:22 A Ghost Story).

The production, originally by Wiltshire Creative, opened its tour at Richmond Theatre. The 2025 tour will visit several venues including Nottingham, Glasgow, Norwich, Salford, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bromley, Cheltenham, Woking, Birmingham, Southend, Liverpool, Leicester, and Cardiff. For details on who will be leading each venue, please visit here.

They will be joined by completing company cast members Daniel Burke as Kamal Abdic, Zena Carswell as Anna Watson, Samuel Collings as Scott Hipwell, Natalie Dunne as Megan Hipwell, Paul McEwan as DI Gaskill and Jason Merrells as Tom Watson (until 29 March 2025). A casting update will be provided in due course.

Directed by Loveday Ingram, the play is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.