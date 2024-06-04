The Fabulist musical to have world premiere in London

Performances begin at the Charing Cross Theatre in August

Brand-new musical The Fabulist is heading to the London stage.

Featuring music by Giovanni Paisiello and book and lyrics by James P Farwell (Mona Lisa), based on Paisiello’s opera The Imaginary Astrologer, the world premiere musical comedy is set in 1929 Italy, where Julian, an illusionist and outlawed heretic, is on the run from Mussolini and the Catholic church.

Paisiello (1740-1816) was a composer famed for his colourful operettas and commissioned works for Catherine the Great and Napoleon.

Under the direction of John Walton (Instructions for American Serviceman in Britain), the creative team includes musical director and orchestrator Bobby Goulder, set and costume designer David Shields, lighting designer Fridthjofur Thorsteinsson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, and casting director Debbie O’Brien.

Casting for the production will be announced in due course.

Produced by Steven Levy, The Fabulist will run at the Charing Cross Theatre from 12 August to 21 September 2024, with a press night set for 19 August.