The Devil Wears Prada issues statement after Vanessa Williams announces family bereavement

The stage production of The Devil Wears Prada has issued a statement on its social media platforms after star Vanessa Williams announced a family bereavement last night.

Williams posted a tribute to her mother, Helen, who passed away in London in late December. She described her as “a powerhouse, dynamo and force of nature packed into a 5ft frame” in the post, which you can see below.

The Ugly Betty star is currently playing Miranda Priestly in the stage adaptation of beloved film The Devil Wears Prada, which has extended its run at the Dominion Theatre well into 2025 after breaking box office records at the venue.

The stage show has issued a statement confirming Williams will take a short break from the production later this month, but is due to return. In the meantime, alternate Debbie Kurup will step into the role.

The statement reads: “Due to a sudden loss in her family, Vanessa Williams will not be appearing from Wednesday 8 to Wednesday 15 January. During this time, the role of Miranda Priestly will be played by Debbie Kurup. Vanessa will return to The Devil Wears Prada from Thursday 16 January.”