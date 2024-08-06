The Devil Wears Prada cancels performance due to threat from nearby protests

The show is having a pre-West End spell in Plymouth.

The Devil Wears Prada cancelled a preview performance yesterday after worries around protests in Plymouth.

In a statement, the venue said yesterday: “With protests planned to take place in Plymouth city centre, tonight’s performance of The Devil Wears Prada has been cancelled along with our FUSE: Producing workshop.

“The safety of our audience members, staff and performers is always our priority, and as such, the decision to cancel the 19:30 performance was taken in everyone’s best interests. All those with tickets for tonight’s show have been emailed, so please do check your inbox.”

Performances today, 6 August, are set to go ahead as normal.

Due to circumstances outside of our control, tonight’s performance of The Devil Wears Prada has been cancelled along with our FUSE: Producing workshop. pic.twitter.com/zhzO5wnOpA — Theatre Royal Plymouth (@TRPlymouth) August 5, 2024

The musical has a score by Elton John (Billy Elliot) and Shaina Taub (Suffs) and book by Kate Wetherhead (Burlesque the Musical) – with direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada follows Andy, a journalist who takes on a job at a fashion magazine with unexpected results.

Vanessa Williams stars as the fearsome Miranda Priestly and WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Henry plays Nigel (the role originated in the film by Stanley Tucci), alongside Georgie Buckland (Shrek the Musical) as Andy and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six) as Emily.

Joining them are James Darch (Mamma Mia!) as journalist Christian, with Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera) as Andy’s long–term boyfriend, Nate. For the show’s London run this autumn, Debbie Kurup will join the production as the standby Miranda Priestly.

Completing the cast are Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro LourencioMeulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine and Tara Yasmin.

The Devil Wears Prada will run at Theatre Royal Plymouth for a preliminary run to 17 August 2024, with a West End season to then follow from 24 October at the Dominion Theatre.

The production features set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical), sound design by Gareth Owen (& Juliet) and casting by WhatsOnStage Award winner Jill Green.