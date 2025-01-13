The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical extends West End run

The show has also unveiled a rolling extension system

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button has extended its West End run!

Set in a Cornish fishing village, it tells the story of Benjamin Button – a man who ages in reverse. F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story has been adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. It has received three glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage – with a maximum of 15 stars.

Award-winning actor John Dagleish stars in the title role, while WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster plays Elowen Keene. Joining them are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

It has now extended its run until Saturday 26 April 2025 – and after that point will extend its run on a rolling basis, releasing new tickets every Monday.

You can see Dagleish and Foster discuss the show below:

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The musical is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.