Photos

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – first look at the West End production

Its time is now!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

23 October 2024

TCOBB
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene) and John Dagleish (Benjamin Button), © Marc Brenner

Production photos have been released of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button as opening night approaches at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Set in a Cornish fishing village, it tells the story of Benjamin Button – a man who ages in reverse. F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story has been adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award-winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) stars in the title role, while WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster (Merrily We Roll Along, Crazy for You) plays Elowen Keene. Joining them are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. The Company. Photo Marc Brenner (2)
The company, © Marc Brenner
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. John Dagleish (Benjamin Button). Photo Marc Brenner (1)
John Dagleish (Benjamin Button), © Marc Brenner
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and Clare Foster (Elowen Keene). Photo Marc Brenner
John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and Clare Foster (Elowen Keene), © Marc Brenner

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. Clare Foster (Elowen Keene). Photo Marc Brenner
Clare Foster (Elowen Keene), © Marc Brenner
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and Jack Quarton (Jack Trenlee). Photo Marc Brenner
John Dagleish (Benjamin Button) and Jack Quarton (Jack Trenlee), © Marc Brenner
THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. The Company. Photo Marc Brenner (1)
The company, © Marc Brenner

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is currently booking to 15 February 2024, and tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Three performers as Rafiki on stage

Five Rafikis celebrate The Lion King with special performance

The Disney musical has spent 25 years in the West End