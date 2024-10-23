The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – first look at the West End production

Production photos have been released of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button as opening night approaches at the Ambassadors Theatre.

Set in a Cornish fishing village, it tells the story of Benjamin Button – a man who ages in reverse. F Scott Fitzgerald’s short story has been adapted for the stage by Jethro Compton and Darren Clark. It has received two glowing reviews from WhatsOnStage thus far.

Award-winning actor John Dagleish (Sunny Afternoon, Sylvia, Harlequinade) stars in the title role, while WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award-nominated Clare Foster (Merrily We Roll Along, Crazy for You) plays Elowen Keene. Joining them are Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton, Benedict Salter, and Elliot Mackenzie.

The creative team includes Compton (director and stage designer), Mark Aspinall and Clark (co-music supervisors, orchestrators, and arrangers, Aspinall also as musical director), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Anna Kelsey (costume and associate stage designer), Luke Swaffield (sound designer), and Zoe Spurr (lighting designer). Casting is by Ginny Schiller.

The production is presented by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Winkler and Smalberg, and Jethro Compton Productions.