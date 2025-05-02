The cast of A Knight’s Tale discuss jousting and their favourite musical numbers on opening night

Reach for the stars… and change them!

Last night WhatsOnStage rode into Manchester for the official opening of A Knight’s Tale the Musical.

The big-budget production celebrated its world premiere and is now eyeing a West End transfer. We caught up with writer Brona C Titley as well as principal cast members Andrew Coshan (who plays William, the role portrayed by Heath Ledger in the much-loved 2001 film), Oliver Tompsett (Count Adhemar), Meesha Turner (Jocelyn), Emily Benjamin (Kate), Eva Scott (What), Max Bennett (Chaucer), and Emile Ruddock (Roland).

Find out about how the movie has been adapted for the theatre, how its characters have been updated, what the cast’s favourite jukebox musical numbers are, and how the epic jousting scenes work on stage in our opening night video below:

The company also features Jay Saighal (as Prince Edward), Giles Taylor (as Father), alongside Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgen and Chioma Uma.

A Knight’s Tale is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and choreographed by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole (Disney’s Newsies). The production has musical supervision, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music by Simon Hale, set design by Tom Rogers, costume design by WhatsOnStage Award winner Gabriella Slade, lighting design by WhatsOnStage Award winner Howard Hudson, sound design by Matt Peploe, musical direction by Alan Berry, casting by Lucy Casson, children’s casting and children’s general management by Keston and Keston, performer flying by Suspended Illusions, intimacy direction by Lucy Hind and production management by Matthew Ledbury and Esme Driscoll.

It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment and Isobel David, by arrangement with Sony Pictures and Helgeland.

A Knight’s Tale continues at Manchester Opera House until 10 May 2025, with tickets on sale now.