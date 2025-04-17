A Knight’s Tale musical – first look at world premiere

A Knight’s Tale has rocked into Manchester and production photos have been released!

Based on the 2001 Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Helgeland (which starred Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany), it has been adapted for the stage by Brona C Titley (Spitting Image) and will be helmed by Rachel Kavanaugh (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and choreographed by WhatsOnStage Award winner Matt Cole (Disney’s Newsies).

The world premiere musical features a score of chart-topping hits – you can find out more about the show and its characters, plus how they’re jousting on stage here.

A Knight’s Tale follows William Thatcher, a 14th-century peasant squire who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman in the hopes of becoming the world champion of jousting.

The principal cast includes Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Andrew Coshan as William, the character played by Ledger in the film, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar, Meesha Turner as Jocelyn.

Also in the cast are Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgen and Chioma Uma.