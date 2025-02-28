Sunset Boulevard with Nicole Scherzinger sets final Broadway performance date

The show opened last autumn at the St James Theatre

The revival of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway has extended its run through to 13 July – its final performance date.

Originally set for a limited run through 6 July, the reimagined musical is directed by Jamie Lloyd and features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

It has been running at the St James Theatre since the autumn, after transferring from the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

The production has choreography by Fabian Aloise and is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as Norma Desmond opposite Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, David Thaxton as Max, and Grace Hodgett Young as Betty.

The show won seven WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Performer in a Musical for Scherzinger. Scherzinger and Francis will also be revealing the Olivier Awards nominations on Tuesday.

Mandy Gonzalez, who plays the role of Norma Desmond on Tuesday evenings, will play her final performance on 1 July.

