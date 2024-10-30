Steve Coogan: “I was very fearful returning to the stage” – Dr Strangelove opening night in the West End

Last night WhatsOnStage attended the star-studded opening night of Dr Strangelove, where some of Britain’s best comedians gathered to support Steve Coogan in his return to the stage after a 28-year absence.

Coogan, who plays no less than four different roles in the production, spoke candidly with us at the show’s after-party on his concerns about being able to carry the play, alongside co-adaptors Armando Iannucci and Sean Foley (who also directs) and fellow cast member Giles Terera (who plays General Buck Turgidson). And you can watch the full opening night highlights in the video below:

Completing the world premiere cast are John Hopkins (as General Jack D Ripper), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (as Jefferson), Penny Ashmore (as Vera Lynn), Ben Deery (as General Staines), Richard Dempsey (as Frank), Mabli Gwynne (as swing), Mark Hadfield (as Faceman), Tony Jayawardena (as Russian Ambassador Bakov), Tom Kelsey (as ensemble), Daniel Norford (as ensemble), Dharmesh Patel (as Lincoln), Adam Sina (as ensemble), Alex Stoll (as ensemble) and Ben Turner (as Colonel Bat Guano).

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (set and costume designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Ben and Max Ringham (sound designer and composers), Akhila Krishnan (projection designer), Amy Ball (casting director), Chris Fisher (illusions), Lizzi Gee (movement director), Dewi Johnson (associate director), Laura Hunt (associate costume designer and costume supervisor), Lucy Adams (associate lighting designer), Arthur Carrington (casting associate), Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time (sound system designer), Kate Elizabeth (wigs and make-up supervisor), Chris Marcus and Jonathan Hall for Marcus Hall Props (props supervisors) and Chris Hay (production manager).

Dr Strangelove runs until 25 January 2025, before transferring to Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for a limited engagement from 5 to 22 February 2025. Tickets for the London performances are on sale below.