Standing at the Sky’s Edge announces West End transfer details

Standing at the Sky’s Edge has announced details for its 2024 West End transfer.

Co-produced by the National Theatre with Sheffield Theatres in association with Various Productions, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its 2022 run at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Described as “a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate”, the musical follows three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. It features a book by Chris Bush and songs by Richard Hawley. It picked up the Olivier Award for Best New Musical earlier this year.

Directed by Robert Hastie, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, choreographer Lynne Page, music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Deering, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Bobby Aitken and wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa. Casting, to be announced, is directed by Stuart Burt.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from February 2024, following on from the West End run of Crazy for You. It will open on 8 February 2024, with tickets on sale on 30 June.