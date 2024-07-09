Stage shows playing in the West End in 2025: round-up

Lots of theatre bookers love planning ahead for all the latest shows and openings.

With that in mind – here is a list of productions that are currently primed to open next year. We’ll be updating as more inevitably get announced!

Inside No 9 – Stage/Fright

The ingenious minds of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith has resulted in many things, including nine seasons of the fantastic BBC series Inside No 9. The duo now bring the show to the stage, with a variety of familiar characters though now in a brand-new tale. Wyndham’s Theatre, from 18 January

Oedipus

Rami Malek and Indira Varma will lead this new twist on the Greek classic, co-directed by Matthew Warchus and Hofesh Shechter and running at the Old Vic from early next year. Ella Hickson is an incredibly exciting playwright with a string of solid hits to her name, so we’re intrigued to see what she does with Sophocles’ tragedy. The Old Vic, from 21 January

Richard II

Slightly further afield from the West End (though sometimes eligible for the Olivier Awards) is the Bridge Theatre, which next year will play host to Wicked, Bridgerton and Company star Jonathan Bailey who returns to the stage for Nick Hytner’s version of Richard II. A chance to see one of the brightest names in performance back in London. Bridge Theatre, from 10 February

My Neighbour Totoro

The multi-award-winning production has been one of the most successful new shows since the Covid lockdowns ended, providing some mammoth puppetry and whimsical storytelling for audiences. It now makes an eagerly anticipated transfer to the West End, playing within the wonderful confines of the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Gillian Lynne Theatre, from 8 March 2025

Dear England

Again, not strictly the West End but we’re playing fast and loose here… James Graham’s award-winning play is making a much-deserved return to the London stage early next year, before a second season in Salford. What’s more, it is also likely to be updated to factor in the 2024 Euros – so that’ll make for some very interesting new additions! National Theatre, from 10 March 2025

Disney’s Hercules

After a number of different versions in New York, New Jersey and Hamburg, Hercules looks set to go the distance all the way to Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Specifics (dates, casting, etc) have not yet been revealed, but the animated classic should promise some epic moments – and that’s the gospel truth! Theatre Royal Drury Lane, from summer 2025

Donmar Warehouse season

Timothy Sheader is kickstarting his Donmar Warehouse season this autumn, with Adrien Brody and Great Comet featuring, but into 2025 two shows will grace the stage of the West End-based venue – Anna Mackmin’s new play Backstroke, which stars Celie Imrie and Tamsin Greig, and a new revival of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel, directed by Lynette Linton and starring Samira Wiley. Two very exciting new productions! Donmar Warehouse, 14 February to 12 April (Backstroke) and 20 June to 9 August (Intimate Apparel).