Dear England to return for London and Salford runs

Olivier Award-winning play Dear England will return for a new run at the National Theatre and the Lowry in Salford.

James Graham’s piece, about Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team, first premiered at the National Theatre last summer before transferring to the West End. The show will not be the same as the original 2023 production, with the National saying: “As the nation watches the drama unfold at this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, Graham’s critically acclaimed play will evolve to include this key European championship.”

It will return the Olivier Theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford, from 29 May to 29 June 2025. A TV adaptation is also in the works.

Directed by Rupert Goold, the show’s creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons and video designer Ash J Woodward. Casting (which is to be revealed) is by Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach is Richard Ryder and associate director is Elin Schofield.

Graham said today: “To continue the life of Dear England feels like coming top of the group and moving onto the knockout stages – it’s genuinely thrilling, and I’m so grateful to all the audiences who supported the show. Knowing that we welcomed thousands of people who had never see a play before was a huge honour for us all, but also a responsibility. We hope to continue that mission in London and now in Salford too.”