Dear England to be adapted into BBC series

The show played at the National Theatre and in the West End

Dear England, James Graham major play based on the recent history of the England football team, is to be adapted into a BBC TV series.

Graham’s play, which tells the story of the England men’s football team under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, ran both at the National Theatre last summer with a West End transfer later that year. It was awarded the full five stars by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton, who described the production as being “utterly absorbing, full of twists and turns, vivid characters, proper conflicts, and great lines.” It then went on to be nominated for ten WhatsOnStage Awards.

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) will continue in his WhatsOnStage Award-nominated role as Southgate, with Rupert Goold returning to direct the four-part series, adapted by Graham.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said today: “Dear England was a back-of-the-net triumph on stage, and we could not be happier to work with James Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Rupert Goold and the team to give it the perfect home on the BBC. A story about the England team, football, national identity and so much more, this is hugely entertaining must-see television drama.”