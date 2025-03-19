whatsonstage white
Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman join forces for new theatrical company

The pair will also be collaborating with director Ian Rickson

Tom Millward

| Nationwide |

19 March 2025

Producer Sonia Friedman and actor Hugh Jackman
Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, © Dan Wooller / David Gordon

Hugh Jackman and producer Sonia Friedman have teamed up to launch a brand-new company named Together.

Dedicated to creating live theatre that is both “intimate and accessible”, the pair will work alongside director Ian Rickson (who previously collaborated with Jackman on The River) to stage short runs of full-length plays, as well as theatrical readings and panel discussions in the UK, the US and beyond.

The company aims to focus on principles such as equal pay for actors and shared creative credit and will produce minimalist, stripped-back productions in small venues with established performers and affordable pricing for the majority of the house.

Friedman and Jackman released a joint statement, saying: “With director Ian Rickson, we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world. Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance.

“At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End—it’s about supporting and coexisting alongside them.

“We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy—the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process.

“We also want to embrace flexibility—whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing.”

Details on the new company’s first official projects will be revealed in due course.

