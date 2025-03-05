whatsonstage white
Slava’s Snowshow to tour the UK this autumn

The festive production will visit locations across the nation

Alex Wood

| Tour |

5 March 2025

Slava's Snowshow, © Veronique Vial
Slava’s Snowshow, © Veronique Vial

Exclusive: Slava’s Snowshow, which recently marked its 30 year-anniversary, is set to mount a new tour this autumn.

The production, which features a variety of festive musical and visual moments, has earned more than 20 international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.

Since its inception, Slava’s Snowshow has toured extensively, with over 12,000 performances in more than 225 cities and 40 countries worldwide.

Audiences can expect to see a variety of imagined scenarios, such as a shark swimming in a misty sea, clowns interacting with a spider’s web, poignant farewells with a coat rack on a railway platform, and a huge snowstorm.

Tour dates for this autumn include the New Theatre, Cardiff (15 to 18 October), Manchester Opera House (22 to 26 October), Nottingham Concert Hall (29 October to 2 November), Richmond Theatre (5 to 9 November), Birmingham Alexandra (12 to 15 November), York Theatre Royal (19 to 23 November), and Bradford Live (27 to 30 November) as part of their UK City of Culture programme.

Creator Slava Polunin said: “SnowShow has been travelling the world every day for over 30 years, clowning is much more than laughter—it’s about seeing life from a poetic perspective, finding joy and emotions in the simple, the absurd, and the unexpected.

“The UK has always embraced our poetic universe, and I can’t wait to see how new audiences react and look forward to welcoming back familiar faces who saw SnowShow many years ago.”

