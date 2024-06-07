Skeleton Crew at Donmar Warehouse – in rehearsals

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for the UK première of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, the final production in Michael Longhurst’s tenure as artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse.

The show, which originally nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Play for its 2022 Broadway run, will open on 3 July and run until 24 August, with previews starting on 28 June. It is set in 2008 Detroit, where one of the city’s last surviving car factories is threatened with closure.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia, the play features a cast of Tobi Bamtefa, Branden Cook, Pamela Nomvete, and Racheal Ofori.

On the creative team are ULTZ as the designer, Ciarán Cunningham as the lighting designer, and Nicola T. Chang as the composer and sound designer. Ingrid Mackinnon is the movement director, Aundrea Fudge is the voice and dialect coach, and Anna Cooper CDG is the casting director.