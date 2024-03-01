UK premiere of Skeleton Crew replaces Primary Trust in Donmar Warehouse season

Dominique Morisseau’s drama will be staged in London this summer

Donmar Warehouse has announced the UK premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Matthew Xia.

The production will run from 28 June until 24 August, with a press night set for 4 July, replacing the previously announced European premiere of Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust, which was also to be helmed by Xia, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Skeleton Crew, which tells the story of an automobile factory in Detroit that finds itself on the brink of closure in 2008, is part of Morisseau’s Detroit Project trilogy, alongside Paradise Blue and Detroit ’67.

The piece originally debuted Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, before transferring to Broadway’s Samuel J Friedman Theatre in late 2021 and earning three Tony Award nominations (with Phylicia Rashad ultimately winning Best Featured Actress in a Play).

Casting and additional creative team information will be announced in due course.