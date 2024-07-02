Skeleton Crew at Donmar Warehouse – first look

Have a first look at the UK premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Skeleton Crew, the final production in Michael Longhurst’s tenure as artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse.

The show, which was originally nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Play for its 2022 Broadway run, is currently in previews ahead of an opening night tomorrow, 3 July, with plans to run until 24 August. It is set in 2008 Detroit, where one of the city’s last surviving car factories is threatened with closure.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia, the play features a cast of Tobi Bamtefa, Branden Cook, Pamela Nomvete, and Racheal Ofori.

On the creative team are ULTZ as the designer, Ciarán Cunningham as the lighting designer, and Nicola T Chang as the composer and sound designer. Ingrid Mackinnon is the movement director, Aundrea Fudge is the voice and dialect coach, and Anna Cooper is the casting director.