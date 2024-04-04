Sheridan Smith answers celebrity questions at Opening Night

We let the VIPs take the mic!

At the opening night of new musical Opening Night, we handed the WhatsOnStage mic over to a handful of excited guests with recognisable faces to do the honours.

The VIPs posed questions for the show’s headliner, two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner Sheridan Smith, who kindly answered them after the curtain call.

Check out our video, featuring the likes of James Norton, Jessie Ware, Alan Carr, Marisha Wallace, Zoë Wanamaker, Cedric Neal, Mason Alexander Park and more, below:

Based on the 1977 film by John Cassavetes, Opening Night is adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove, with a score and orchestrations by Rufus Wainwright.

Alongside Smith, the West End cast also features Benjamin Walker as Maurice, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy, John Marquez as David, Rebecca Thornhill as Kelly, Cilla Silvia as Carla, Ian McLarnon as Leo, and Jos Slovick as Gus.

The company is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali, and Chrissie Perkins.

The production also features set, lighting and video design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton, musical supervision and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, movement and choreography by Polly Bennett, and casting by Julia Horan. The associate director is Daniel Raggett.

Opening Night continues through to 27 July at the Gielgud Theatre.