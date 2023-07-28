Sheffield Theatres announces casting for The Hypochondriac

Sheffield Theatres has announced casting for The Hypochondriac, Roger McGough’s adaptation of Molière’s classic satire.

The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough (Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage musical director); Zak Ghazi-Torbati (Clèante and Servant); Chris Hannon (Doctor Diaforius and Béralde); Edward Hogg (Argan); Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos (Toinette); Jessica Ransom (Béline and Servant); Saroja-Lily Ratnavel (Angélique); André Refig (Bonnefoi and Ill Servant); and Garmon Rhys (Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant).

Ransom returns to Sheffield Theatres after her recent appearance in the UK tour of Home, I’m Darling at the Lyceum Theatre. Having grown up in Sheffield, she was also part of the Crucible’s Youth Theatre and performed on the Crucible stage as part of the Sheffield Children’s Festival with High Storrs School. All other members of the cast will mark their Sheffield Theatres debut in The Hypochondriac.

The creative team includes director Sarah Tipple, designer Colin Richmond, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer Oliver Birch, sound designer Ella Wahlstrom, casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow, movement director Ali James and assistant director James Cottis.

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician. With medical bills piling up, he believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.

The Hypochondriac runs in the Crucible Theatre from 30 September to 21 October.

