Shamrock Tenors, featuring Irish West End stars, to play at the Adelphi Theatre

Some West End favourites come to the Strand

Irish music will take centre stage in the West End this summer as the Shamrock Tenors make their London debut at London’s Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 30 July 2024.

The five-member group is led by Belfast performer Raymond Walsh, known for his roles in Les Misérables on the West End and UK Tour, as well as Tom Brandon (The Choir of Man), Matthew Campbell (The Choir of Man), Jimmy Johnston, and brothers Jack and Raymond Walsh.

Audiences can expect a journey through Ireland’s musical heritage, from timeless classics like “Danny Boy” and “The Wild Rover” to original compositions.

Ahead of their West End debut, the group will release a St Patrick’s Day Concert special on BBC 2 and BBC 4 in the UK on 17 March 2024, followed by a North American release on PBS in November 2024.

Tickets for Shamrock Tenors: Live in London at the Adelphi Theatre are available for purchase now.