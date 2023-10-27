Sex and the City author’s one-woman show to receive West End premiere and UK tour

International best-selling novelist, columnist, and author of Sex and the City Candace Bushnell is bringing her one-woman show to UK stages next February.

Entitled True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City, the performance sees Bushnell taking the audience on a whirlwind tour of NYC, whilst sharing her philosophies on fashion, literature and, yes, sex. Produced by Entertainers, the show previously staged its New York premiere at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Bushnell will be making her West End debut at The London Palladium on 7 February 2024, following performances at Southampton’s Mayflower (2 February), Nottingham Concert Hall (3 February), Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre (4 February), and Manchester Opera House (6 February).

Further UK tour stops include Glasgow Kings Theatre (9 February), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (10 February), Birmingham Symphony Hall (11 February), Oxford New Theatre (12 February), Brighton Dome (14 February), Leicester’s De Montfort Hall (15 February), and Southend Cliffs Pavilion (18 February).

