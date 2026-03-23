Secret Cinema to open venue in east London

Secret Cinema has announced plans to establish a long-term flagship venue at Greenwich Peninsula, near the O2.

Over the past 18 years, Secret Cinema has created more than 60 large-scale immersive events in cities including London and Shanghai, with titles such as Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical (which returns this summer), alongside experiences based on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Dirty Dancing, Stranger Things and Casino Royale.

The new venue is intended to provide a permanent, purpose-built space for the company’s large-scale productions, allowing audiences to step into detailed recreations of film and television worlds. Located a short distance from North Greenwich station and set along the Thames, the site is expected to draw visitors from across London and beyond.

The immersive entertainment company is targeting a late 2026 opening, subject to planning permission. The proposed development would see Secret Cinema take up residence for up to a decade, marking a shift from its previous model of staging productions in temporary locations.

Merritt Baer, artistic director and producer of Secret Cinema, said: “Greenwich Peninsula is the perfect location for Secret Cinema’s long-term flagship home. We are committed to bringing world-class immersive experiences to London audiences and are thrilled to work with local businesses and partners to make this happen. Secret Cinema is a curator of lasting memories and epic experiences, trailblazing the future of entertainment. We are looking forward to breaking ground on this venue and continuing to bring entertainment’s most loved stories to life.”

Laura Flanagan, director at Greenwich Peninsula, added: “Secret Cinema’s plans for a long-term flagship home at Greenwich Peninsula reflect the momentum of this riverside neighbourhood as a place to experience world-class culture and entertainment. We’re proud to see another ambitious, globally recognised brand choose Greenwich Peninsula for its next chapter and look forward to the energy it will bring to the neighbourhood.”

The new venue will be near to the two 1500-seat Troubadour Greenwich Peninsula venues, also set to be built over the coming year.