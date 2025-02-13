Secret Cinema announces immersive Grease musical film

Secret Cinema will return to London this summer with Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical this summer.

Running at Evolution London in Battersea Park from 1 August to 7 September 2025, the event marks Secret Cinema’s first London production since 2022 and the first of three planned summer events at the venue, with future productions for 2026 and 2027 to be announced later this year.

The two-and-a-half-hour experience will bring Grease to life with a cast of 30 performing across multi-screen platforms in an immersive theatrical setting. Audiences will step into the world of Rydell High, with live music, themed food and drink, and a summer fairground. The event will integrate the film with live performance, allowing audiences to experience the story in a fully interactive way.

Merritt Baer of Secret Cinema and TodayTix described the event as the company’s most central London location to date and the beginning of a multi-year partnership, adding: “Prepare to step back into your favourite movies with a dose of cinematic immersive flair that only Secret Cinema can deliver”.

Director Matt Costain, whose previous Secret Cinema credits include Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Dirty Dancing, explained why this show is slightly different to other Secret Cinema productions: “You’ll live the film from start to finish, fully absorbed in its heart. With the movie playing all around you and performances at every turn, you’ll really become part of the action.”

The production team includes Costain as director, Tom Rogers as set designer, Jennifer Weber as choreographer, Howard Hudson as lighting designer, Gareth Fry as sound designer, and Ian William Galloway as video designer.

Tickets will go on general sale in March.