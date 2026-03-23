Immersive Grease musical announces second London season

The production first ran last summer in central London

Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical will return this summer.

Based on the 1978 film Grease, the production runs for two and a half hours and features a cast of 30 performers and a live band. Songs from the film including “Summer Nights”, “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together” are performed alongside multiple screens showing the original movie.

The experience places audiences within the setting of Rydell High, where they can move through locations including Frosty Palace, the autoshop and a carnival. Elements of the event include participation in scenes such as a pep rally, choir rehearsal and other moments inspired by the film, alongside food and drink themed around a 1950s American diner.

The creative team includes director Matt Costain, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson and sound design by Gareth Fry. Music supervision, orchestration and arrangements are by Steve Sidwell, with video design by Ian William Galloway. Costume design is by Susan Kulkarni and Martina Trottman, with wigs, hair and make-up by Farida Ghedwar and Jessie Deol, and casting by Grace McInerny for Pippa Aillion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The 2026 run will include roam and return seating options, allowing audiences to move through the environment before returning to allocated seating areas including the Frosty Diner and the Drive-In.

The show will run at Evolution London from 22 July to 13 September, following a sold-out run in 2025, which picked up a glowing review from WhatsOnStage.

The production is produced by Secret Cinema and TodayTix, with Merritt Baer as artistic director and co-founder and Ben Hosford as executive producer.