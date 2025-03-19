Rufus Norris to receive special Olivier Award this year

Rufus Norris will be the recipient of a Special Award at this year’s Oliviers.

The outgoing director of the National Theatre will be awarded for his services to the theatre industry at next month’s ceremony taking place on Sunday 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall.

The annual event will be hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, with highlights airing on ITV and Magic Radio that evening.

During his ten-year tenure, Norris has overseen more than 170 productions at the South Bank venue. His final programmed play, David Eldridge’s End, opens in November. Recent productions have included Nye, Hex, Small Island, Macbeth, Mosquitoes, My Country; a work in progress, The Threepenny Opera, wonder.land and Everyman.

Norris previously worked as associate director at the National Theatre, where he directed Behind the Beautiful Forevers, The Amen Corner, Table, London Road, Death and the King’s Horseman and Market Boy. In addition, he’s staged performances at the Young Vic, Almeida, Royal Court and across the West End and Broadway.

His 2006 revival of Cabaret won two Olivier Awards, while he also received Best Director nominations in 2005 for Festen at the Almeida and Lyric theatres, and London Road at the National Theatre, Cottesloe (now Dorfman).

At the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Norris was honoured with the special award for Services to UK Theatre.

He has driven forward key commitments to staging new work, increasing representation on and off stage, making theatre more sustainable and increasing the National Theatre’s worldwide footprint.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre, said: “We are thrilled that Rufus Norris will receive this year’s Special Award in recognition of his visionary leadership at the National Theatre. Rufus has played an instrumental role in shaping London’s theatre landscape, championing bold storytelling in some of the most unforgettable productions of the past decade.

“He has been passionate about removing barriers for those who may not otherwise have been able to access theatre. Under his leadership, the National Theatre created new careers and skills pathways into the industry for those underrepresented in the sector and ensured that world-class theatre productions were streamed for free in schools. Rufus established the National Theatre’s New Work department which has supported and nurtured a broad range of artists, dramatically increasing the number of productions by living writers.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rufus and look forward to celebrating his remarkable achievements at the Olivier Awards next month.”