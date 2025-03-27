whatsonstage white
RSC’s Titus Andronicus revival releases rehearsal photos

The show opens in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s main house next month

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Stratford-upon-Avon |

27 March 2025

Simon Russell Beale in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
The Royal Shakespeare Company has revealed a look inside the rehearsal room for its upcoming production of Titus Andronicus.

Directed by Max Webster, the revival will play at the Swan Theatre from 17 April to 7 June, with a press night on 29 April.

Simon Russell Beale will take on the title role, with Emma Fielding as Marcia Andronicus, Natey Jones as Aaron the Moor, Wendy Kweh as Tamora and Letty Thomas as Lavinia.

Also featuring in the cast are Jeremy Ang Jones (as Demetrius), Marlowe Chan-Reeves (as Chiron), Danny Collins (as Martius/Messenger), Ned Costello (as Bassianus/Publius), Joshua James (as Saturninus), Thomas Josling (as Quintus/Aemilius), Joel MacCormack (as Lucius), Jerone Marsh-Reid (as Alarbus/Goth), and Sharita Oomeer (as Nurse/Goth).

Webster is accompanied by set and costume designer Joanna Scotcher, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tingying Dong, movement director Jade Hackett, fight and intimacy directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown, and casting director Matthew Dewsbury.

Tickets start at £10 and are available through the Royal Shakespeare Company website and box office.

Natey Jones, Wendy Kweh in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Jerone Marsh-Reid in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Sharita Oomeer and Jeremy Ang Jones in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Letty Thomas and Ned Costello in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Emma Fielding and Simon Russell Beale in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Danny Collins (centre) and company in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Joshua James and Wendy Kweh in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Emma Fielding and Simon Russell Beale in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner
Emma Fielding in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus
Emma Fielding in rehearsals for Titus Andronicus, © Marc Brenner

