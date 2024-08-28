RSC announces complete Othello casting

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced complete casting for its forthcoming production of Othello.

As previously revealed, the company will be led by John Douglas Thompson (The Gilded Age) in the title role, alongside Will Keen (The Crown) as Iago, Juliet Rylance (McMafia) as Desdemona and Anastasia Hille (The Fear) as Emilia.

They will be joined on stage by Al Barclay (as Lodovico), Scott Brooksbank (as Montano), Ricardo Castro (as Messenger), John Paul Connolly (as Duke of Venice), Jason Eddy (as Sailor), Kevin N Golding (as Clown), Edward Hogg (as Cassio), Colin Hurley (as Brabantio), Madeleine Hyland (as Bianca), Graham Mackay-Bruce (as Senator), Johan Munir (as Officer), Jonathan Oliver (as Gratiano), Finlay Paul (as ensemble), Andrew Price (as Senator), Claire Redcliffe (as ensemble) and Jethro Skinner (as Roderigo).

Under the direction of Tim Carroll, the creative team includes Judith Bowden (set and costume designer), Paule Constable (lighting designer), James Oxley (composer), Donato Wharton (sound designer), Alexis Milligan (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director) and Matthew Dewsbury and Martin Poile (casting directors).

Carroll, artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, who also helmed the award-winning productions of Twelfth Night and Richard III featuring Mark Rylance at Shakespeare’s Globe, in the West End and on Broadway, commented: “It’s a big thing to be asked to direct one of the great plays by one of the great theatre companies. I came into theatre because I wanted Shakespeare to be at the centre of my life, so of course I have always felt a deep affinity with the RSC. It is the world’s meeting place for everyone who loves these miraculous plays.

“To be in at the beginning of such a profoundly important new chapter in the life of the company is a deep privilege: I am so inspired by Daniel and Tamara’s vision for what the RSC can be. The fact that so many amazing actors have signed on to that vision says everything. I can’t wait to be part of this story.”

The show runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 11 October to 23 November.