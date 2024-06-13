Full cast for Pericles with Alfred Enoch at the RSC confirmed

Complete casting has been revealed for the RSC’s upcoming revival of Pericles, which opens later this summer in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The production is directed by the venue’s co-artistic director Tamara Harvey, and will be led by the previously revealed Alfred Enoch. The piece follows a prince forced onto a perilous journey and his subsequent travails.

It runs in the venue’s Swan Theatre from 26 July to 21 September.

The full cast comprises Miles Barrow (Thaliard/Boult), Philip Bird (Helicanus), Jacqueline Boatswain (Cerimon/Bawd), Rachelle Diedericks (Marina), Enoch (Pericles), Chyna-Rose Frederick (Antiochus’ Daughter/Lychorida/Diana), Sasha Ghoshal (Ensemble), Leah Haile (Thaisa), Felix Hayes (Anitochus/Pander), Kel Matsena (Lysimachus), Miriam O’Brien (Ensemble), Emmanuel Olusanya (Ensemble), Chukwuma Omambala (Cleon), Sam Parks (Escanes, Leonine), Christian Patterson (Simonides) and Gabby Wong (Dionyza).

Joining Harvey on the creative team are Jonathan Fensom (set designer), Kinnetia Isidore (costume designer), Ryan Day (lighting designer), Claire van Kampen (composer), Claire Windsor (sound designer), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (movement director), Charlotte Sutton (casting director), Francesca Murray-Fuentes (associate director) and Juliano Zaffino (textual consultant).

Harvey said today: “Daniel and I are now a year into our tenure as co-artistic directors. In building our first season, we have always come back to the question of “why this show and why now” – of how particular stories, however new or old, might be in conversation with our world today. As one of Shakespeare’s late, great plays, Pericles has so much to say about who we are and who we might become; about what it means to be a leader, what it means to love and to lose everything; what it is to navigate a course through adversity and what it takes to keep striving in a desperately fragile world.”