Roles We’ll Never Play announces line-up for next concert at Clapham Grand

Hit series Roles We’ll Never Play will return for another concert on 9 October.

Taking place at the Clapham Grand in south west London, the event will see the cream of the stage crop tackling musical numbers they’d never normally be able to play.

In addition, Remember Monday, the hit band composed of West End leading ladies Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, will perform a 20-minute acoustic set from 7pm before the concert begins in earnest.

Set to appear on the night will be Samuel Bailey, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Luke Bayer, Emily Benjamin, Courtney Bowman, Connor Carson, Lauren Chia, Josh Clemetson, Lewis Cornay, Jessica Daley, Tom Duern, Alice Fearn, Iona Fraser, Collette Guitart, Evelyn Hoskins, Jacqueline Hughes, Idriss Kargbo, Ying Ue Li, Rob Madge, Toby Marlow, Genevieve Nicole, Shane O’Riordan, Parisa Shahmir, Hana Stewart, Joe Thompson-Oubari and Joaquin Pedro Valdes.

The concert, produced by Tom Duern, has musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon. Tickets are available through the “Roles We’ll Never Play” pages.