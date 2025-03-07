Remember Monday, made up of West End stars, to be UK Eurovision entry

The trio are no strangers to the stage!

Remember Monday will take place in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest representing Great Britain, it has been confirmed.

The country group is made up of West End performers Lauren Byrne and Holly-Anne Hull, with choreographer Charlotte Steele. They still appear on stage regularly, taking part in West End concert events, while also touring as a band.

As a trio, they made the finals of The Voice UK in 2019 and have continued to be mentored by Jennifer Hudson.

The entry song is called “What The Hell Just Happened” and is available to listen to now.

Eurovision will take place in Basel, Switzerland from 13 May to 17 May this year. It is the 69th year of the competition. Last year’s entry was Years and Years star Olly Alexander, who has also appeared in a range of screen projects.