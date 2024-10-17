‘Reimagined’ Dirty Dancing musical sets sights on Broadway

No one puts Baby in the corner – but they might put them on Broadway!

Lionsgate and the Path Entertainment Group have announced the development of Dirty Dancing: The Musical, set to launch on Broadway in late 2025.

The new stage production will be directed by Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film. The musical is based on the 1987 film and is being developed in collaboration with the film’s original writer, Eleanor Bergstein.

She said today: “In the years after I wrote and co-produced the original film Dirty Dancing, I was grateful and astonished by the generations of audiences who responded with open hearts to the themes of honor and courage beneath the surface. Years later, sensing our audiences wanted to ‘be there’ while the story was happening, I wrote and co-produced a stage show. Its reception all over the world exceeded my sweetest dreams.

“Now we’ve come full circle, and with my old friend Lonny Price by my side, I’m returning to the stage with a reimagined version. Its hope is to be equal to the new world swirling around us while revisiting more fully and precisely the story I’d wanted to tell when I wrote my first lines. It’s my way of saying thank you to you all.”

The production is planned to run in North America before expanding to global theatre markets, including Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The story, set in 1963, follows Frances “Baby” Houseman and dance instructor Johnny Castle as they navigate themes of love, personal growth, and independence. The film grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums.

There really is Dirty Dancing fever at the moment: so far the original flick has spawned a television series, reality TV series, a prequel film, a stage production, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming untitled Lionsgate sequel film.

The stage adaptation will include new choreography and staging, along with the iconic moments, songs, and dance sequences from the film.

Price added: “I am beyond excited be reunited with Eleanor and to join her in bringing this expanded Dirty Dancing to the stage. For the people who already love the movie, they will get a deeper, more nuanced version of the characters they fell in love with.

“Having played Neil in the movie, I know full well the scores of people who have been touched by this story, and for me to return to Kellerman’s and direct this new musical iteration truly is a thrill.”

David Hutchinson, CEO of the Path Entertainment Group, and Nathan Brine, director of Live Stage Productions, Showpath Entertainment concluded: “We are absolutely delighted to work with Lionsgate and Eleanor Bergstein on this incredible production.

“Dirty Dancing is a cultural touchstone, and we’re honored to be part of its evolution. We’re confident that this new version will surprise and captivate audiences, whether they’re longtime fans or new to the story – in this thrilling and faithful retelling on stage.“

Further plans will be revealed in due course.