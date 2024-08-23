Ramin Karimloo, Anoushka Lucas and more in rehearsals for A Face in the Crowd musical

It has its world premiere at the Young Vic

Rehearsal photos have been released ahead of the world premiere of A Face in the Crowd.

The new musical features a book by Sarah Ruhl, songs by Elvis Costello and is directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah. It will play at the Young Vic Theatre from 10 September to 9 November.

The production, a cautionary tale about the dangers of celebrity, power, and politics, stars Tony and Olivier Award-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo as Lonesome Rhodes and actor, singer, songwriter, and playwright Anoushka Lucas as Marcia Jeffries. The show is Kwei-Armah’s final production as Young Vic artistic director.

Completing the cast are Stavros Demetraki (Oklahoma!, The Vote) as Joey D, Olly Dobson (Back to the Future the Musical, Just for One Day) as Mel Miller, Emily Florence, in her professional stage debut, as Betty Lou, Howard Gossington (Patriots, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Sheriff Hosmer/Ensemble, Andrew Coshan (Groundhog Day, A View from the Bridge), Sadie-Jean Shirley (Ain’t Too Proud, White Christmas), Chris Jenkins (Jack Absolute Flies Again, War of the Worlds), Durone Stokes (Groundhog Day, The Lion King), Vicki Lee Taylor (Heathers the Musical, Mrs Doubtfire) and Annie Wensak (Flowers for Mrs Harris, My Fair Lady) in the ensemble, and Jasmin Colangelo (Groundhog Day, Legally Blonde) and Bobby Windebank (The Time Traveller’s Wife, Rock of Ages) as swings.

A Face in the Crowd tells the story of local radio producer Jeffries, who interviews drunk drifter Rhodes in his jail cell and gives him a slot on her show.

The creative team includes lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, musical supervisor and musical director Phil Bateman, sound designer Emma Laxton, choreographer Lizzi Gee, and casting director Heather Basten.

