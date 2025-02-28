Piaf revival announces complete Watermill cast and creative team

The show opens in April at the Newbury Theatre

Newbury’s Watermill Theatre has announced full casting for its upcoming production of Piaf, running from 4 April to 17 May.

Directed by Kimberley Sykes, the play is written by Pam Gems and stars Audrey Brisson in the title role.

The production tells the story of Édith Piaf, the French singer known for her distinctive voice and turbulent life. The play follows her journey from the streets of Paris to international fame, weaving together moments of personal triumph and tragedy with live performances of her music.

The cast also includes Jon Trenchard as Bruno, who will also serve as onstage musical director. Sam Pay plays Leplée and Vaimbert, while Signe Larsson takes on the roles of Marlene and Madeleine. Hazel Monaghan plays Louis, Oliver Nazareth Aston appears as Raymond and Theo, and Djavan van de Fliert plays Marcel and Yves. Marc Serratosa takes on the roles of Charles and Georges, Tzarina-Nassor plays Toine, and Kit Kenneth is the Onstage Swing.

The creative team includes set and costume designers James Perkins and Victoria Smart, musical supervisor Sam Kenyon, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Andy Graham, and movement director Michela Meazza. Director Kimberley Sykes said the production aims to capture Piaf’s relentless search for connection and meaning through her music and personal relationships.

Tickets are available via the Watermill Theatre website now.