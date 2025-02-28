whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Piaf revival announces complete Watermill cast and creative team

The show opens in April at the Newbury Theatre

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Newbury |

28 February 2025

piaf
Audrey Brisson and Djavan van der Fliert (© Matt Nalton), all photos sent by the venue

Newbury’s Watermill Theatre has announced full casting for its upcoming production of Piaf, running from 4 April to 17 May.

Directed by Kimberley Sykes, the play is written by Pam Gems and stars Audrey Brisson in the title role.

The production tells the story of Édith Piaf, the French singer known for her distinctive voice and turbulent life. The play follows her journey from the streets of Paris to international fame, weaving together moments of personal triumph and tragedy with live performances of her music.

The cast also includes Jon Trenchard as Bruno, who will also serve as onstage musical director. Sam Pay plays Leplée and Vaimbert, while Signe Larsson takes on the roles of Marlene and Madeleine. Hazel Monaghan plays Louis, Oliver Nazareth Aston appears as Raymond and Theo, and Djavan van de Fliert plays Marcel and Yves. Marc Serratosa takes on the roles of Charles and Georges, Tzarina-Nassor plays Toine, and Kit Kenneth is the Onstage Swing.

The creative team includes set and costume designers James Perkins and Victoria Smart, musical supervisor Sam Kenyon, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Andy Graham, and movement director Michela Meazza. Director Kimberley Sykes said the production aims to capture Piaf’s relentless search for connection and meaning through her music and personal relationships.

Tickets are available via the Watermill Theatre website now.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Johannes Radebe in Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots tour with Johannes Radebe releases show footage

Let this raise you up!