Peter Morgan’s Patriots announces Broadway transfer and initial casting

The Almeida Theatre production will cross the pond this spring

The Almeida Theatre’s production of Patriots, penned by The Crown creator Peter Morgan about the Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, will head to Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre this spring.

The play’s 12-week engagement is set to begin performances on 1 April, ahead of an official opening on 22 April.

Directed by Rupert Goold, Patriots explores the rise and fall of Berezovsky, and his business and personal relationships with politician Vladimir Putin and fellow oligarch Roman Abramovich. Patriots originated at the Almeida in 2022 before transferring to the West End in 2023.

Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man) will return to Broadway as Berezovsky, the role originated here in London by Tom Hollander. Stuhlbarg is to be joined by original Patriots cast members Will Keen, who earned an Olivier Award as Putin, and Luke Thallon as Abramovich. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The creative team for Patriots includes set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer and composer Adam Cork, movement director Polly Bennett, and projection designer Ash J Woodward.