Patti LuPone to appear in concert early next year

Award-winning Broadway star Patti LuPone will return to the UK for her solo show, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes.

Taking place at the London Coliseum on Sunday, 16 February 2025, at 7.30pm, Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes features songs reflecting on her life, from her youth in the 1950s rock ‘n’ roll scene, through the 1960s, to her career and family success.

This concert marks her first London performance since starring in Company in the West End in 2018, and will be her only European concert date in 2025.

The concert is conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with music direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken, and written by Jeffrey Richman.

LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her roles in Company, Gypsy, and Evita. Her appearances in Company also netted her WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards. Her film credits include Beau is Afraid, The School for Good and Evil, and Driving Miss Daisy, while on TV, she has appeared in Hollywood, Pose, American Horror Story, and Life Goes On, among others. She will return to Broadway in The Roommate and star in the Marvel series Agatha All Along on Disney+.

Tickets go on sale on 14 June.