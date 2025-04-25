OSCAR at the Crown ‘dystopian dance party musical’ reveals London cast

OSCAR at the Crown, an underground musical that has gained a following in New York and at the Edinburgh Festival, has revealed its cast for when it opens at a bespoke venue in central London this summer.

Located on Tottenham Court Road, the space will transport audiences to a dystopian future where reality TV, glitter balls and the works of Oscar Wilde are all that remain.

The show, created by the Neon Coven, will feature a reworked production with new music and after-show parties compared to older iterations of the show. It previously played at Brooklyn’s 3 Dollar Bill, where it was described as a mix of The Rocky Horror Show and a 1990s Madonna video. Following this, it had a run at the Edinburgh Festival in 2023.

The production team includes book writer and lead actor Mark Mauriello (who will reprise his role as Wilde), composer and choreographer Andrew Barret Cox (known for creating hit songs for RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni), and director Shira Milikowsky.

Also starring is Elizabeth Chalmers, who returns from Edinburgh as Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.

Joining them will be Zak Marx as Wilde’s aristocratic lover, Lord Alfred “Bosie” Douglas, and Zofia Weretka, who appeared in the original New York run and will reprise the role of Vickie. Meanwhile, Elinor Morris will play Ramona, and Luke Farrugia will play Sonja.

The dystopian world’s Exiles will be played by Kelis Alleyne, Isidro Ridout, Ran Marner, Natalie Yin, and Ella Daini, alongside Estelle Denison-French as the show’s on-stage swing. Casting is by Will Burton.

The piece is being brought to London by ROYO, known for productions such as Here and Now – The Steps Musical, 13 Going on 30 The Musical and the new tour of Kinky Boots. The venue is a collaboration between Path Entertainment Group and ROYO, forming part of a new immersive theatre space in the capital. It will also host additional events, with further details to be announced.

Cox and Mauriello describe the London run as a dream project, particularly as it comes with a new nightclub-style venue. They added: “The venue is the setting, baby. You’re about to be in it. And we think it’s gonna be really freaking fun. Welcome to The Crown!”

The production is set to launch on 19 May 2025 (all preview tickets are priced at £25).